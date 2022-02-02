Please wait...
Oble, ITV Studios Finland strike partnership to investigate Helsinki Crimes

Helsinki Crimes stars Olga Temonen and Olli Rahkonen

Paris-based producer and distributor Oble has partnered with ITV Studios Finland (ITVSF) for Helsinki Crimes (aka Harjunpää), a contemporary crime drama based on the novels featuring police detective Timo Harjunpää.

Oble has agreed a coproduction and distribution agreement with ITVSF for the 8×45’ series, which is based on the books by Finnish author Matti Yrjänä Joensuu.

The series was filmed and produced in 2021 by Maria Kangas and Pete Paavolainen at ITVSF for Finnish network MTV3 and Nordic streamer C More. C More and MTV3 are officially presenting the series at Goteborg’s TV Drama Vision this week ahead of its premiere this year on C More.

Written by Harri Virtanen, Helsinki Crimes follows vice and murder squad detectives Sergeant Harjunpää (Olli Rahkonen) and his partner Onerva Nykanen (Olga Temonen) as they investigate a wave of serious crimes taking place in the Finnish capital.

Oble co-founder Ekaterina Sol said: “There are many police procedural TV shows but there are none like Helsinki Crimes – a startlingly original, contemporary detective series set in the vibrant seaside Finnish capital.

“The never-ending days of the Scandinavian summer give this stylish, high-calibre series an atmospheric brightness which is enhanced by glossy characters and polished performances. Joensuu’s books have been imaginatively modernised providing a compelling creative backbone to this unique crime drama featuring reserved family man and psychologically astute police detective Timo Harjunpää, brought to life by Olli Rahkonen.”

Maria Kangas, head of scripted at ITVS Finland, added: “Oble has a fantastic track record introducing premium local drama series to global audiences. They really understand how to make scripted content travel and we’re delighted to be working with them on Helsinki Crimes. We’ve found their advice and support invaluable.”

Michael Pickard
