Nine, OUTtv renew Oz LGBTIQ comedy

Australia’s Nine Network and Canada’s OUTtv have commissioned a second season of an Aussie sitcom featuring all LGBTQ+ lead characters.

Melbourne- and Brisbane-based prodco Humdrum Comedy will start shooting Metro Sexual in June. The show stars Geraldine Hickey and Riley Nottingham as doctors who work at the Metropolitan Sexual Health clinic.

Humdrum Comedy partners Henry Boffin, Nicholas Kraak and Nottingham created the show, co-funded by Screen Australia, Film Victoria and Screen Queensland.

The first season (8×10’) was written by Boffin and Kraak and directed by Boffin. The new season has been lengthened to six half-hour episodes in which the medics deal with an outbreak of sexually transmitted infections in Melbourne while also juggling friendships, relationships with colleagues and their love lives.

Nine’s 9GO! has the Australian premiere rights. OUTtv, Canada’s only national LGBTQ+ TV network and streaming services, is taking exclusive rights in Canada, South Africa and New Zealand and, non-exclusively, in the US, UK, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Nottingham said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand the world of Metro Sexual to a half-hour sitcom and excited to keep working with our partners at Nine and OUTtv. During the times we all find ourselves in, we hope Metro Sexual can be an uplifting and heartfelt comedy experience for everyone.”