Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

NBCUniversal’s Peacock explores The Geography of Bliss with Rainn Wilson

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock has ordered a travel docuseries inspired by Eric Weiner’s book The Geography of Bliss.

Part travelogue, part memoir, The Geography of Bliss follows the travels of author and former foreign correspondent Eric Weiner on his mission to discover the happiest nation in the world.

Peacock’s docuseries, titled Rainn Wilson & the Geography of Bliss, will follow actor Wilson (The Office) as he traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the world’s happiest and least happiest places on Earth.

RadicalMedia is producing the six-episode docuseries. Exec producing for RadicalMedia are chairman and CEO Jon Kamen, president of entertainment Dave Sirulnick and exec producer Jen Isaacson.

Also exec producing are Evan Rosenfeld, Casey Scharf and Wilson. Weiner is co-exec producer and Melissa Wood is showrunner.

Karolina Kaminska 06-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Peacock becomes streaming home of Bravo, agrees film deal with Lionsgate
Pete Davidson to play himself in Peacock comedy series Bupkis
Peacock picks up 230 hours of animation from Toonz Entertainment
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube orders animated history chatshow voiced by social media celeb Joe Sugg
Roku, Apollo Global said to be among potential bidders for Starz stake
ABC, Discovery NZ stock up on factual, kids' content from Beyond Rights
C4 privatisation alternative focuses on nations and regions, youth training
Fremantle's Kristian Farcin-Leth moves to Banijay to lead Mastiff Denmark