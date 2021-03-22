NBCU partners with Trainor

NBCUniversal (NBCU) Television and Streaming Entertainment has inked a cross-platform partnership deal with popstar Meghan Trainor that includes a comedy series in development.

Under the deal, Trainor will have the opportunity to work on scripted and unscripted shows across NBCU’s network and streaming portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

The first project is a comedy series that Trainor will help develop and star in.

Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCU Television and Streaming Entertainment, said: “With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Meghan Trainor emerged with her 2014 breakout single All About That Bass.