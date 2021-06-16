Please wait...
Home > News > NBC tears up Manifest

NBC tears up Manifest

Manifest’s creator is looking for a new home for the series

US broadcast network NBC has cancelled its mystery-drama series Manifest after three seasons.

Manifest focuses on the passengers and crew of a turbulent but routine flight who disembark to find the world has aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again.

It was created by Jeff Rake, who sold the series to NBC with a six-season plan. Warner Bros Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions are the production companies behind the show.

Rake said on Twitter that he was “hoping to find a new home” for Manifest. Netflix could be a possibility, as seasons one and two landed on the global streamer last week and quickly became its most watched series in the US.

Ruth Lawes 16-06-2021 ©C21Media

