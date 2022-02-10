Moonbug Entertainment acquires YouTube kids’ brand Little Angel

Children’s company Moonbug Entertainment, which owns properties including CoComelon and Little Baby Bum, has acquired kids’ YouTube brand Little Angel.

The brand, which includes the Little Angel and Little World channels, has more than 88 million subscribers globally with 1.5 billion monthly views in 19 languages.

Moonbug plans to grow Little Angel exponentially by investing in content, expanding distribution to its global network and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.

Little Angel currently offers a library of more than 400 original songs and over 500 animated episodes, with content centred on preschool lessons like learning letters, numbers, good manners and healthy habits.

“Little Angel is loved by families across the globe. Its irreverent humour and relatable world make it a strong addition to our IP portfolio,” said Renè Rechtman, Moonbug’s co-founder and CEO.

“There continues to be a tremendous demand for great value-based kids’ content that connects with a global audience and this acquisition represents an important opportunity for us to build another global entertainment franchise.”

The addition of Little Angel marks Moonbug’s first acquisition since it was itself acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ venture Candle Media late last year.

In recent months, Moonbug has also launched its first linear channel, Moonbug Kids, on platforms including Cignal in the Philippines and OSN in the Middle East. Earlier this month, the channel debuted on Astro in Malaysia, with on-demand content also available via Astro On Demand and Astro Go.