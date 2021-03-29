Media Ranch, DR renew distribution deal

Danish pubcaster DR has renewed a multi-year exclusive deal with Canadian producer and distributor Media Ranch to represent their unscripted formats catalogue worldwide.

Under the partnership, Media Ranch will shop two new DR formats this spring: Here’s Your Hit, a music entertainment programme exploring what makes a hit; and What’s Your Problem?, a debating game show on what society finds offensive.

Elsewhere, North Carolina-based Figure 8 Films has acquired two DR formats from Media Ranch: Mom He’s a Dane, a reality programme showing the challenges that immigrant families face in a new country and Too Shy to Date, a show where introverted singles use VR technology to explore dating via their avatars and then meet in real life.

Media Ranch and DR first struck up a partnership two years ago and has sold its formats including celebrity lifestyle format Celebrity Identity to Estonia’s ETV and nature reality show Stung Bitten Burned to NPO3 in the Netherlands.

Tanya van der Goes, Media Ranch SVP, said: “We’ve had a great run repping DR’s fantastic programmes such as Fish Bingo, recently optioned in the US by JFL, and which has just been nominated for an International Format Award. We are also excited that next to Big Love, Figure 8 has now acquired Mom, He’s A Dane and Too Shy to Date for the US and we are looking forward to taking two more formats, Here’s Your Hit and What’s Your Problem?, out to the world.”