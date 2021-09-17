Please wait...
MBC Group picks up MENA rights to Russian kids’ series Masha and the Bear

Russian children’s series Masha and the Bear

MBC Group in the Middle East has acquired the rights to hit Russian children’s series Masha & the Bear for the MENA region.

Under the deal, Masha & the Bear will air in MENA on MBC3 and on Shahid Kids, while MBC Group’s licensing and merchandising unit will take on responsibility for consumer products and other brand offerings.

Created by Oleg Kuzovkov and produced by Animaccord Animation Studio, Masha & the Bear follows the adventures of a little girl named Masha and her caring friend the bear who always keeps her safe from disasters.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 17-09-2021 ©C21Media

