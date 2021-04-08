M-Net orders Goalpost, Quizzical drama

South African pay TV network M-Net has ordered a new police series titled Detective Cooper from Australia’s Goalpost Pictures and local prodco Quizzical Pictures.

The series is an adaptation of Malla Nunn’s novel A Beautiful Place To Die, part of the Detective Emmanuel Cooper series of books set in South Africa.

Detective Cooper is a white detective in the apartheid era who is forced to conceal his mixed-race heritage.

Goalpost initially optioned the rights to four of the novels last April, while Quizzical Pictures is known for award-winning series Intersexions.

James McNamara and Amy Jephta have adapted the book for TV, while Goalpost’s Sarah Christie is development producer.

The drama is executive produced by Nimrod Geva for Quizzical and by Kylie du Fresne and Rosemary Blight for Goalpost.