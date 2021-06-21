Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey

Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey

Blue Ant Media’s 4K natural history channel Love Nature and US broadcasting group The WNET Group, part of the PBS network, have coproduced a blue-chip documentary following a family of ospreys.

Osprey follows a family of the iconic birds of prey

The one-hour special, titled Osprey, will premiere on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms outside of the US and UK and will air in the US on PBS as part of its Nature strand and on Sky Nature in the UK.

Osprey profiles a pair of raptors, a life-long couple, as they reunite having travelled separately across continents to the same location year-after-year to raise their young.

Jacob Steinberg, founder of CosmoVision Media Group, has directed the doc, with Peter Hamilton, James Manfull and Fred Kaufman serving as executive producers. Series producer is Bill Murphy.

Blue Ant International will oversee Osprey’s international licensing and presales.

Carlyn Staudt, global general manager at Love Nature, said: “Birds are individuals with distinct personalities, likes and dislikes. This in-depth look at the life of an osprey family provides an incredible point of view, while also unveiling an inspiring story of resilience and triumph that viewers will emotionally connect to.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 21-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Love Nature launches on Telenor SwedenLove Nature orders Otter docuseriesLove Nature joins US Samsung TVsLove Nature rescues Malawi Wildlife againBlue Ant's Love Nature promotes BarratLove Nature launches digital exclusiveLove Nature puts out Oz bushfires specialLove Nature, CBC, WDR read Bee’s DiaryLove Nature targets IberiaLove Nature, RTÉ, Arte go Wild in IrelandCanal+ takes Love Nature to AfricaLove Nature grows reach in Central Europe
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty Marcella outfit Buccaneer hires for top team Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan's Eden Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format Asacha buys into Death in Paradise prodco Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey Netflix preps LA Lakers comedy, drops Dad Geronimo Stilton renewed in Asia, Europe Channel 4 sets out disability, diversity efforts Tune in to C21FM today from 10am S4C converts rugby icon play into biopic CBC steps up diversity push Banijay falls for Love IRL format Stories First options ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Amazing Race duo link with Wapanatahk ITV to put on Gok Wan jewellery show New trio bolsters WarnerMedia EMEA Grabiner upped at Amazon Discovery+ unveils comedy food series

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows