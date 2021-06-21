Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey

Blue Ant Media’s 4K natural history channel Love Nature and US broadcasting group The WNET Group, part of the PBS network, have coproduced a blue-chip documentary following a family of ospreys.

The one-hour special, titled Osprey, will premiere on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms outside of the US and UK and will air in the US on PBS as part of its Nature strand and on Sky Nature in the UK.

Osprey profiles a pair of raptors, a life-long couple, as they reunite having travelled separately across continents to the same location year-after-year to raise their young.

Jacob Steinberg, founder of CosmoVision Media Group, has directed the doc, with Peter Hamilton, James Manfull and Fred Kaufman serving as executive producers. Series producer is Bill Murphy.

Blue Ant International will oversee Osprey’s international licensing and presales.

Carlyn Staudt, global general manager at Love Nature, said: “Birds are individuals with distinct personalities, likes and dislikes. This in-depth look at the life of an osprey family provides an incredible point of view, while also unveiling an inspiring story of resilience and triumph that viewers will emotionally connect to.”