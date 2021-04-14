Love Island Czechs in for new version

Central European Media Enterprises-owned broadcasters TV Nova in the Czech Republic and Markíza in Slovakia have ordered a local version of ITV Studios (ITVS) relationship reality format Love Island.

The local version will be produced by Paprika Studios at the ITV Studios hub on Gran Canaria, with the first season due to be released in autumn on SVoD platform Voyo.

It is the 21st version of the format, which is owned by ITVS and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITVS. Recent adaptations include those from pay TV broadcaster M-Net in South Africa and Quebecor Content in Canada.

Love Island features a group of singletons who come together in a villa to embark on a summer of friendships and relationships. Every few days, the islanders must couple up, while those who fail to find a partner risk being evicted.

Silvia Majeská, programming director, TV Nova and Markíza, said: “We have been fans of the format and look forward to giving our audiences in both markets a chance to escape to the beautiful and exotic Canary Islands, filled with love, romance and fun. Love Island will be one of many original productions we plan to release on Voyo in the months to come.”