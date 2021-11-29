Lone Scherfig’s prodco Creative Alliance joins forces with Nordisk Film Production

Creative Alliance, the Danish prodco co-founded by local writer and director Lone Scherfig, has signed an exclusive production agreement with Nordic producer Nordisk Film Production.

The two firms will join forces to create a new division within Nordisk Film Production, with the aim of becoming the leading series and film producer in the Nordic countries.

The new arm will be headed up by Creative Alliance CEO and producer Malene Blenkov (The Kindness of Strangers, Backstabbing for Beginners, Bridgend), along with the prodco’s co-founders Ole Christian Madsen (Banshee, Flame & Citron) and Scherfig (The Riot Club, An Education).

Copenhagen-based Creative Alliance was founded in 2013. Among its projects is the upcoming maternity ward-set drama The Shift, starring The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl, for Danish commercial channel TV2.

Henrik Zein, MD of Nordisk Film Production, said: “It is a perfect match that will strengthen us even further as a creative powerhouse. We have a historically high and ambitious slate of projects spanning the Nordics, where we strive to be the leading film and series producer. With Lone Scherfig, Ole Christian Madsen and Malene Blenkov on board, we will have access to a range of new, exciting projects.”