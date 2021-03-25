Lifetime to complete Harry, Meghan trilogy

A+E Networks-owned US cable channel Lifetime is making a third addition to its Harry and Meghan franchise in the wake of their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is a feature film that takes a look at the events that led to the couple stepping back as Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year.

Lifetime is planning a global release later this year, with production set to begin in the spring. Casting is underway.

The 2018 film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance was the first instalment, which followed the story of how the two fell in love. 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal took a look at the couple’s experience during their first year inside the royal household.

Escaping the Palace is exec produced by Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss, who worked on the first two films. Menhaj Huda returns to direct the third chapter in the franchise.

A+E Networks, which owns Lifetime, holds worldwide distribution rights to the whole Harry & Meghan franchise.