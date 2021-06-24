Japanese, Indonesian firms add Euro dramas

Broadcasters and platforms in Asia, including Japan’s Tohokushinsha Film Corporation and Indonesia’s Mola, have picked up a slate of European drama series from French producer and distributor StudioCanal.

Tohokushinsha Film Corporation has acquired Canal+ thrillers ZeroZeroZero and Possessions, alongside BBC and HBO coproduction Years & Years.

SVoD service Mola has picked up more than 100 hours of programming, including Canal+ crime series Paris Police 1900 and The King of Warsaw, plus comedy shows and shortform dramas All the Way Up, Nine Women and UFOs. Mola has also partnered on the BBC and PBS’s upcoming spy thriller Ridley Road.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, newly launched VoD platform Now Studio, operated by PCCW Media’s Now TV, has acquired the SVoD rights to ZeroZeroZero, Possessions, War of the Worlds, On Death Row and La Flamme.

Lastly, Vietnam’s VSTV has licensed ZeroZeroZero for its pay TV and SVoD services, alongside the second season of Danish drama Pros & Cons.

Beatriz Campos, senior VP of global sales and production financing at StudioCanal, said: “We’re extremely pleased to see so many diverse examples of our premium European drama series heading east to Asia.

“With these acclaimed dramas produced in nine different original languages, this is a real indication that intelligent, thought-provoking and absorbing content that embraces universal and relatable themes continues to attract global audiences.”