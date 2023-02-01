James Gunn, Peter Safran reveal first 10 projects in rebooted DC Universe

DC Studios’ recently installed co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled a slate of 10 projects that will serve as the starting point for the rebooted DC Universe.

The titles, revealed on Tuesday, are split evenly between TV series and films and will form part of what the duo is calling ‘Chapter 1’ of the newly reimagined DCU.

Among the new TV projects is Creature Commandos, a seven-episode animated series penned by Gunn for streamer HBO Max, and HBO series Lanterns, which follows two Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into the larger story of the DCU.

Greg Berlanti, who was previously the steward of the DC television properties, had previously been in development on a series revolving around the Green Lanterns. That project is not moving forward.

The other TV series on the docket are Waller, created by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and exec produced by Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol); Paradise Lost, set on the island where Wonder Woman was born; and Booster Gold, an HBO Max series about a “loser from the future who uses future tech to come back to the present day to become a superhero so that people will love him.”

On the movie front, DC Studios confirmed that Superman: Legacy will be released in July 2025, followed by The Authority, based on DC’s Wildstorm characters.

Other in-the-works film titles include The Brave & the Bold, a story focused on Batman and Robin; Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, about Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El; and Swamp Thing, about the eponymous DC superhero.

The announcement comes three months after Gunn, a filmmaker whose credits include Guardians of the Galaxy and Dawn of the Dead, and Safran, a producer with credits on Aquaman and The Suicide Squad, were tapped to oversee the overall creative direction of the DC Universe.

The newly revealed titles are part of an eight- to 10-year strategy that aims to create a cohesive DC Universe across TV, film and gaming, said Gunn.

“DC has been disconnected in film and TV for a long time,” he said. “One of our jobs is to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming and animation – that the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works within one story.”