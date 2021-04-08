Int’l networks try Counting With Paula

Catalonian broadcaster TV3 has picked up preschool animated series Counting With Paula from Singapore-based Omen Studios.

TV3 has bought both free-to-air and digital rights to seasons four and five of the show, while international multi-language pay TV channel ZooMoo Networks has picked up worldwide rights to S3.

S5 has also been acquired by US-based Future Today for Happy Kids TV in the UK, Canada and the US. Japan’s Me Interactive has also secured rights to S4-5 for Enfan TV.

Through separate deals, S1-3 are now available on Canadian streamer Kidoodle.TV and S4 is available on Amazon Prime in the US.

The MediaCorp Singapore-commissioned edutainment show follows six-year-old Paula and her friends as they learn numeracy, literacy and social development skills through adventures and problem solving.

It is aimed at children aged three to six and is available in English, Chinese, Spanish and Russian