Hulu stocks up on lifestyle

Disney-owned US streamer Hulu has acquired more than 200 episodes of lifestyle content, including home renovation series Backyard Builds and cooking competition show Wall of Chefs.

Other shows in the deal with Canada’s Corus Studios are home improvement series Family Home Overhaul, Farmhouse Facelift, Home to Win (S1-4), $ave My Reno (S1-3), real estate show Hot Market, food travelogue series Big Food Bucket List (S1-2) and cooking competition series Junior Chef Showdown.

Elsewhere, French Canadian broadcast group Quebecor Content continues to secure French-language rights to Corus Studios content, adding 29 hours of programming to its slate including Big Food Bucket List (S2, 26×30’), Junior Chef Showdown (S1, 8×60’) and transformational series Family Home Overhaul (8×60’).

Other sales include Island of Bryan (S1-2) to Discovery in Turkey and Germany, Salvage Kings to Discovery in Germany, Farmhouse Facelift to Nine Network in Australia and Home to Win: For the Holidays to Poland’s Grupa.