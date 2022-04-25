Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Hulu picks up US streaming rights to Canuck comedy Overlord & the Underwoods

Single-camera comedy Overlord & the Underwoods will debut on Hulu this summer

Disney-owned Hulu has picked up the US streaming rights to Canadian family comedy Overlord & the Underwoods, a coproduction from Toronto-based Marblemedia and LA-based Cloudco Entertainment.

Created by showrunner Anthony Q Farrell and Ryan Wiesbrock, the live-action, single-camera comedy will premiere on Hulu this summer. Cloudco Entertainment and Marblemedia’s sister distribution company Distribution360 jointly hold worldwide distribution rights.

The 20×30’ series was ordered in March 2021 by Canadian pubcaster CBC, UK commercial broadcaster ITV, Paramount-owned kids’ net Nickelodeon and US channel BYUtv and premiered in the fall.

It tells the story of a family whose life is turned upside down when their distant cousin, Overlord, the second most-wanted villain in the universe, seeks refuge in their home after being forced into intergalactic witness protection.

Marblemedia and Cloudco Entertainment produced the series in association with CBC, BYUtv, Nickelodeon International with ITV/CITV, and with the financial participation of Canada-based Shaw Rocket Fund and the Cogeco Fund. The project was developed with funding from the Bell Fund Slate Development Program.

The ensemble cast features Patrice Goodman (Slasher, Sunnyside), Darryl Hinds (Second City, Little Mosque on the Prairie), Ari Resnick (Odd Squad, Clearwater Kids), Kamaia Fairburn (Holly Hobbie, Endlings), Jayne Eastwood (Hey Lady!), Troy Feldman (Lord of the Rings musical) and Jann Arden (JANN).

Jordan Pinto 25-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

CBC, ITV pick MarbleMedia family series
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ITVS names eOne alum Charlotte van Weede to head Global Entertainment sales
Game changer: Netflix moves into a busy new market
Universal International Studios promotes Ed Harvard to lead unscripted
SVoD subscriptions in Eastern Europe to almost double between 2021 and 2027
HBO Max EMEA, SBS pick up BBC's Jack Caffery crime novel adaptation Wolf