Hulu calls for Koala Man

Disney-owned US streaming service Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to animated family comedy, Koala Man.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, a unit of Disney Television Studios, the eight-parter follows a dad who lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.

The series was created by Michael Cusack, with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez serving as showrunners.

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland will executive produce along with Princess Pictures and Bento Box through their new Melbourne-based production studio.