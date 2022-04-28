HBO Max takes flight with Harley Quinn spin-off featuring Kite Man

Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to a spin-off from DC’s adult animation Harley Quinn.

Noonans (working title) follows lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name but not necessarily your secret identity. Matt Oberg voices Kite Man.

The 10-parter is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur and Yes Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros Animation. The executive producers include Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register and Dean Lorey, with Dean Lorey as showrunner.

Also exec producing is Kaley Cuoco, star of The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, who voices Harley Quinn in the series of the same name.

Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max and Adult Swim, said: “We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much that we just had to make a spin-off, and who better to centre it on than the outcast Kite Man? Justin, Patrick and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”