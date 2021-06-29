HBO Max still Made for Love

WarnerMedia-owned US streamer HBO Max has renewed its original comedy series Made for Love for a second season.

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting and produced by Paramount Television, the series is described as a cynically poignant story of love and divorce.

The plot follows a woman who goes on the run from a suffocating marriage to a controlling tech billionaire only to discover that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her emotional state.

Season one was executive produced by Christina Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson.

Stephanie Laing was a co-exec producer and directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale episodes, and Alethea Jones directed two episodes. Christina Lee, season one showrunner, will be joined by Nutting to showrun season two.