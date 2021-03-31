HBO Max renews Sesame Street spin-off

WarnerMedia-owned US streamer HBO Max and Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organisation behind Sesame Street, have renewed The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

The chat show hosted by the Sesame Street character has been greenlit for a second season and will premiere in fall 2021 on the streaming service.

Each episode features celebrity guests and musical performances, as well as educational opportunities for children to learn with other characters.

Production for season two is already underway at the Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York.