Guy Fieri agrees Food Network deal

US cablenet Food Network has inked an exclusive three-year deal with celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, who has been appearing in shows on the Discovery-owned channel for the past 15 years.

Under the deal, Fieri will continue to take an active role in the development and production of his own series through his Knuckle Sandwich production banner, including new projects for both Food Network and Discovery+.

It will also see more episodes of Fieri’s series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Grocery’s Games and Tournament of Champions.

Fieri made his first appearance on the Food Network in 2006 when he won season two of The Next Food Network Star.

Food Network president Courtney White said: “Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes. He is truly one of a -kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”