Goldridge Media boards Canadian series Something Undone from 4AM Film

Canadian production outfit 4AM Film Studios is reformatting its award-winning shortform drama Something Undone as a longform series that it plans to expand and shop internationally with the help of UK distributor Goldridge Media.

The CBC Gem original, about two podcasters who investigate unsolved murders, was originally released across two 6×10’ seasons.

Now, 4AM Film Studios, led by founders Max Topplin and Jordan Hayes, is reformatting those 12 episodes to make a single 6×30’ season, and looking for copro partners to finance production on four additional half-hour episodes.

The new episodes will introduce key new characters, with US actor Billy Campbell, whose credits include AMC’s The Killing and Bell Media drama Cardinal, signing on to star.

Created by and starring Madison Walsh and Michael Musi, the project has garnered critical acclaim since its release, winning the best digital shorts competition at Series Mania in 2021 and the jury prize for best episodic pilot at SXSW in 2022. It follows a foley artist who, after returning home to settle her late mother’s estate, discovers a dark family secret and becomes obsessed with finding the truth.

Goldridge Media’s MD Danny Goldman will be at C21’s Content London shopping the series to prospective buyers and coproduction partners.

Hayes and Topplin told C21 the wider goal is for Something Undone to be picked up as a multi-season show, with a new investigation taking place in each self-contained season.

Hayes and Topplin are veteran independent filmmakers, producers and actors. Their credits include feature films The Toll, Almost Anything and Fixation, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September.