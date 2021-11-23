Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Galapagos X teaches kids about climate change

Kids’ animation Galapagos X

NEWS BRIEF: Canadian broadcasters TVOKids, SRC Radio-Canada, Knowledge Kids and TFO have joined forces on a new kids’ animation Galapagos X from Vancouver prodco Big Bad Boo Studios.

The series, aimed at six- to nine-year-olds, focuses on climate change and follows four life science explorers who have come from the future to warn humankind of environmental issues.

The show will also include an interactive virtual reality component created in partnership with Google Expeditions. It stars Schitt’s Creek’s Jennifer Robertson as the power-hungry Doc Crock.

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 23-11-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

International indies set up The Creatives alliance and partner Fremantle
Blumhouse looking to produce joint horror IP for TV series and feature film
John Morayniss's Blink Studios brings in Newman, Rankin as first exec appointments
Squid Game’s tentacles stretch into unscripted
New Endemol Shine Brazil CEO Freitas eyes multiplatform format engagement