Fremantle backs Endeavor exec’s start-up

Lorenzo De Maio, a partner and exec VP at Endeavor Content, is leaving the US studio to start his own scripted production company in partnership with Fremantle.

De Maio Entertainment is launching in LA with a long-term partnership deal with Fremantle, which was behind dramas oncluding The Young Pope, American Gods and The Investigation.

De Maio was instrumental in the launch and growth of Endeavor Content and his credits there included Killing Eve, The Night Manager and Normal People.

Under the deal, he will work with Fremantle’s senior leadership team and wider group of independent labels and producers to support the growth of the company’s scripted and factual slate and explore new strategic opportunities with Fremantle.

In his role as partner and exec VP of Endeavor Content, De Maio helped the firm sell premium UK and international shows into the US and worldwide, and then expanding into a fully fledged studio in the US and internationally.

De Maio also oversaw the TV Advisory Group, as well as Endeavor Content Audio, which develops, finances and produces scripted and non-scripted podcasts, and Endeavor Content’s new initiative in family, young adults and kids content.

Prior to joining Endeavor, De Maio was president of production at the Dino De Laurentiis Company where he was an executive on the NBC series Hannibal and a producer across its film slate.

De Maio, founder and CEO of De Maio Entertainment, said: “I am extremely grateful and proud of all we have accomplished as a team at Endeavor Content, having the privilege of working with incredible producers and creators, and bringing global successes to audiences worldwide.

“I am always looking for new and disruptive opportunities as the business quickly develops, and now is the perfect time to launch this company in partnership with Fremantle. I really admire the vision and leadership of Jen Mullin and Andrea Scrosati and am so excited to be working with all the extraordinary producers and companies in the Fremantle ecosystem to bring exceptional and inclusive storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

Andrea Scrosati, chief operations officer at Fremantle, said: “Lorenzo is one of the most creative and skilled executives in the entertainment industry and his track record speaks for itself. We have known each other for a number of years, and I have always been incredibly impressed by his vision and capacity to deliver.

“I look forward to working closely together with Lorenzo to help bring his project to life, while I have no doubt that with his support, the Fremantle scripted and documentary slate will now accelerate and grow even faster than our already ambitious plans”.