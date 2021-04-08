Fox examines Crime Scene Kitchen

US broadcast network Fox has commissioned a new baking competition series hosted by Community actor and comedian Joel McHale as part of its summer 2021 slate.

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall, Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are asked to recreate a dessert recipe based on some remnants and clues. Celebrity judges, comprising chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, will then determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert.

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said: “Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any cooking show out there. It’s a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family and Joel at the centre of it all bringing hilarity at every turn. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling hungry.”

Elsewhere on Fox, Gordon Ramsay-fronted cooking show Hell’s Kitchen returns for its 20th season, while competition show Lego Masters, hosted by Arrested Development’s Will Arnett, gets a second run and culinary show Master Chef Legends, featuring Ramsay, also returns.

Animated comedies on the schedule include Housebroken, featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow and Tony Hale, and season two of Duncanville, with voiceover talent including Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones.

Finally, interactive gameshow Beat Shazam, hosted by actor and singer Jamie Foxx, returns, as well as a new version of the classic show Fantasy Island and the second run of Rob Lowe-hosted competition series Mental Samurai.

Fox’s summer schedule

Sunday, May 23:

20.30-21.00 DUNCANVILLE (season premiere, part 1)

21.30-22.00 DUNCANVILLE (season premiere, part 2)

Tuesday, May 25:

20.00-22.00 MENTAL SAMURAI (season premiere)

Wednesday, May 26:

20.00-21.00 THE MASKED SINGER (season finale)

21.00-22.00 CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (series premiere)

Mondays, beginning May 31:

20.00-21.00 HELL’S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS (season premiere)

21.00-21.30 HOUSEBROKEN (series premiere)

21.30-22.00 DUNCANVILLE (time period premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning June 1:

20.00-21.00 LEGO MASTERS (season premiere)

21.00-22.00 MENTAL SAMURAI (time period premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning June 2:

20.00-21.00 MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS (season premiere)

21.00-22.00 CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

Thursdays, beginning June 3:

20.00-21.00 BEAT SHAZAM (season premiere)