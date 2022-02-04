Please wait...
Embankment rides to market with Adam McClelland feature doc Born Wild

Born Wild follows the human and equine communitites of North Carolina’s Outer Banks

London-based feature film financer and distributor Embankment Films is taking Adam McClelland’s feature documentary Born Wild to the global market.

Embankment will show the first footage from the film, which is currently in production, to buyers ahead of the European Film Market next week.

Born Wild charts the relationship between two intertwined communities who inhabit North Carolina’s Outer Banks coastline: its human population and its tribes of wild mustang horses.

Descended from the first European colonies, these horses have survived for centuries but are now threatened with extinction. The two dwindling groups must learn from and support each other if they are to survive.

Debut feature director McClelland spent much of the past two years embedded in the tight-knit community of The Outer Banks. He is shortly to return to chart how their symbiotic lives continue to transform in the face of climate change.

Born Wild is produced by Bow and Arrow Entertainment in association with Shield Pirate and Diorama. It is in the final stages of production and will be available for delivery in the fourth quarter 2022.

McClelland premiered his most recent project, documentary short Keepers of the Wild, at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.

Clive Whittingham
