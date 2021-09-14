Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Dynamic TV hires Netflix alum Anthony as French originals, Euro copros boss

LA-based distributor Dynamic Television has hired former Netflix executive Julie Anthony as head of French originals and European coproductions.

Julie Anthony

Reporting to Dynamic Television managing partner Klaus Zimmermann, Paris-based Anthony will focus on developing and producing French-language fiction projects, as well as coproductions.

Anthony joins from French event Series Mania, where she was head of content for this year’s edition of drama-focused section Series Mania Forum.

Prior to that, she was manager of French originals at Netflix, overseeing productions such as Plan Coeur, the second season of The Hook Up Plan, Marianne and Vampires.

Anthony previously spent a decade at French commercial network TF1, holding roles such as acquisitions executive for foreign fiction and senior content executive for international coproductions.

Zimmermann said: “Julie is an accomplished executive with a forward-looking approach and the perfect leader to expand our production footprint in France and Europe”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 14-09-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

European, Aussie nets devour Dynamic's Syfy zombie series Day of the Dead
Dynamic attends My Funeral
Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface
Dynamic TV trio handed new roles
Dynamic to distribute Shudder’s Creepshow
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Reed confirms physical Mipcom plan, with Netflix, WarnerMedia, BBC set to attend
Disney alum Anna Taganov to head BBC Children’s content and strategy
Netflix forms creative partnership with Unorthodox creator Anna Winger
Christian Rank steps down as DR's head of drama amid 'deadlock' over production
Japan's Nippon TV shops dramady series and gameshow internationally