Domino Effect travels to France

French broadcaster M6 has commissioned a local adaptation of competition format Domino Effect from Banijay-owned Endemol Shine France.

Domino Effect, originally developed by Endemol Shine North America in collaboration with YouTube domino star Lily Hevesh, was picked up for local adaptation by RTL4 in the Netherlands earlier this month.

The format sees pairs of domino builders compete to build the most creative and impressive domino structures, with one pair eliminated each week.

EndemolShine France also produces the local version of Banijay format Lego Masters for M6.