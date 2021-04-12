Dogwoof plants Seeds of Deceit

International buyers have picked up UK factual distributor Dogwoof’s Dutch documentary series Seeds of Deceit and feature doc Sabaya.

Seeds of Deceit is a three-parter about how fertility doctor Dr Jan Karbaat impregnated more than 65 of his patients himself. The series is made by Miriam Guttman, produced by Monique Busman and Michiel van Erp and premiered at the Sundance Festival earlier this year.

Germany’s RTL, VRT in Belgium, Norway’s VGTV, Sweden’s SVT and Denmark’s DR have all bought the series. Mediawan in France, Israel’s Channel 8 and Yesudocu, Sky New Zealand and Movistar in Spain have also bought the rights.

Sabaya follows a group of people who risk their lives infiltrating ISIS camps to rescue girls abducted as ‘sabaya,’ or sex slaves. It was also shown at the Sundance Festival.

The film is written and directed by Hogir Hirori, who also produced alongside Antonio Russo Merenda. It was supported by the Swedish Film Institute and Nordisk TV and Film Fund.

The film has been picked up by Germany’s Studio Hamburg, French movie distributor SND, Sky New Zealand, Hungary’s Vertigo Media, Middle Eastern distributor FrontRow and Benelux distributor Dalton. Dogwoof also handles sales for Hirori’s first film, The Deminer.