Disney+ orders African animations

ANNECY: Disney EMEA has commissioned two animated kids’ shows from Africa, the company revealed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday, and has also confirmed it will exclusively launch Peter Jackson’s documentary on The Beatles later this year.

Speaking during an online presentation at the virtual edition of the festival, Orion Ross, Disney EMEA’s VP of original programming, animation, media networks Europe & Africa, announced Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a 10-part sci-fi anthology series for Disney+, and musical comedy series Kiff for Disney Channel.

Executive-produced by Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will be made by talent hailing from countries including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria, and will seek to answer the question ‘what does Africa’s future look like from an African perspective?’.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will feature films from Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya) and Shofela Coker (Nigeria).

Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa) will also contribute to the series.

Each film will be roughly 10 minutes long and together will comprise a feature-length anthology of original animation that will be released on Disney+ across the globe in late 2022.

More than 70 leading directors and creators across the continent were invited to pitch their ideas after a multi-year research phase that included input from Ghanaian comic book blogger Kadi Tay, Congolese animation supervisor Sidney Kimbo-Kintombo and Namibian-South African producer Bridget Pickering.

South African studio Triggerfish will serve as the lead producer on the anthology, which will launch on Disney+ globally in late 2022. Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston will be the supervising producers.

“Tapping into the global fascination with Afrofuturism, which was turbocharged by Marvel’s Black Panther, and drawing inspiration from the continent’s rich history and diverse cultures, each 10-minute film presents a wildly entertaining mix of science-fiction, fantasy, future tech, aliens, spirits, gods and monsters, with plenty of action and adrenaline for fans of all ages,” Ross said.

Kiff, meanwhile, is a musical comedy animated series about a “very intense” squirrel and her rabbit best friend. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Developed and produced by Disney Animation in LA, Kiff comes from South African creators and exec producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal. Kent Osborne serves as co-producer and story editor on the show, which is slated to premiere in 2023.

In related news, Disney+ has confirmed it will be the exclusive home to The Beatles: Get Back, which it will release in three parts over three days on November 25, 26 and 27, with each episode around two hours long.

Made with the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison, the documentary series has been compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, along with more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been remastered.

Bob Iger, executive chairman and chairman of the board at The Walt Disney Company, said: “This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time.”

Additional reporting by Nico Franks.