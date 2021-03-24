Discovery+ investigates Deadliest Kids

Factual streamer Discovery+ in the UK has ordered a new true crime series and a third season of Britain’s Deadliest Kids from UK indie Crackit Productions.

The new episodes of Britain’s Deadliest Kids (6×60’) will examine the stories of some of the country’s most infamous killer children and investigate what led them to commit their crimes.

The new series, with the working title Deadliest Kids, will follow the same premise but instead explore four international cases of youngsters who have been convicted of murder, with the focus on US and Canadian children.