Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales

Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales

Coroner was produced by Muse Entertainment for CBC

Sky in the UK and Nine Network in Australia are among the international broadcasters to have picked up three seasons of crime drama Coroner, inspired by the Jenny Cooper book series by author MR Hall.

Deals for seasons one to three of the show have also been secured with Paramount+ in the Nordics, SBS in Belgium, Sky Italia and Stöð 2 in Iceland.

UK distributor Cineflix Rights handles international sales of S1-4 of the series, which has aired in more than 150 territories, including on The CW in the US and Globo in Brazil.

Originally produced for Canada’s CBC by Muse Entertainment, Black Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, Coroner is about a newly appointed coroner, played by Serinda Swan, who investigates suspicious, unnatural and sudden deaths in Toronto.

James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, said: “With these latest international sales, Coroner continues to demonstrate its enduring global appeal. We are thrilled to add season four to our growing scripted slate, especially since we already have a lot of interest from buyers whose viewers are keen to continue following the stories of such well-written characters.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 21-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Quintus buys from All3Media, CineflixCineflix hires Sonia Hosko as VPTremayne, Cineflix set up new prodcoCineflix stocks Israeli crime dramaWhitstable Pearl heads Cineflix MipTV slateCineflix accepts Extra Life from NutopiaMutimer to lead Cineflix RightsCineflix’s Bonney on new market opportunitiesCineflix catches Hoff serial killer docCineflix’s Leroux unwraps Paper firm
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty Marcella outfit Buccaneer adds to team Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan's Eden Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format Asacha buys into Death in Paradise firm Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey Netflix preps LA Lakers comedy, drops Dad Geronimo Stilton renewed in Asia, Europe Channel 4 sets out disability, diversity efforts Tune in to C21FM today from 10am S4C converts rugby icon play into biopic CBC steps up diversity push Banijay falls for Love IRL format Stories First options ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Amazing Race duo link with Wapanatahk ITV to put on Gok Wan jewellery show New trio bolsters WarnerMedia EMEA Grabiner upped at Amazon Discovery+ unveils comedy food series

related content

Cineflix Rights shows

more Cineflix Rights shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows