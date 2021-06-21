Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales

Sky in the UK and Nine Network in Australia are among the international broadcasters to have picked up three seasons of crime drama Coroner, inspired by the Jenny Cooper book series by author MR Hall.

Deals for seasons one to three of the show have also been secured with Paramount+ in the Nordics, SBS in Belgium, Sky Italia and Stöð 2 in Iceland.

UK distributor Cineflix Rights handles international sales of S1-4 of the series, which has aired in more than 150 territories, including on The CW in the US and Globo in Brazil.

Originally produced for Canada’s CBC by Muse Entertainment, Black Alley Films and Cineflix Studios, Coroner is about a newly appointed coroner, played by Serinda Swan, who investigates suspicious, unnatural and sudden deaths in Toronto.

James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, said: “With these latest international sales, Coroner continues to demonstrate its enduring global appeal. We are thrilled to add season four to our growing scripted slate, especially since we already have a lot of interest from buyers whose viewers are keen to continue following the stories of such well-written characters.”