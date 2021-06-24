CJ ENM brings Doom to Eccho Rights

Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights has signed a deal with its parent company, Korean media conglomerate CJ ENM, to distribute its comedy drama series Doom At Your Service.

The 16-part show tells the story of a young woman who finds out she just 100 days left to live because of a terminal illness. One day, a mysterious god-like being comes and offers to doom the world that she hates – in exchange for her soul.

Doom At Your Service premiered in May this year on Korean channel tvN, where it will conclude next month. The series is produced by CJ-owned Studio Dragon.

Deborah Youn, head of Asian business at Eccho, said: “This is a warm, relatable romantic comedy that also offers escapism with its fantasy elements during what has been a difficult year for all.”