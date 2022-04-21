Please wait...
Channel 5 orders true crime drama based on Soham murders from Clapperboard

ViacomCBS-owned broadcaster Channel 5 in the UK has commissioned a true crime drama based on the real-life murders of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire in 2002.

Mike Benson

Maxine (3×60’) will examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder.

It will explore the couple’s tumultuous relationship through Carr’s perspective, why she lied for Huntley and how she became public enemy number one.

Clapperboard, the scripted sister company of prodco Chalkboard, will produce the series, which is set to air later this year.

Maxine is written by Simon Tyrrell and directed by Laura Way. Exec producing are Clapperboard’s MD Mike Benson and Julie Ryan, while Abacus Media Rights is handling international distribution.

The new commission follows recent news Channel 5 has expanded its drama slate with two new productions: action thriller Desperate Measures (4×60’) and The Winter Child (4×60’), both also from Clapperboard and set to air in 2022.

Karolina Kaminska 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

