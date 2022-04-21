Cardiff Productions reshuffles senior team to support strategic growth

Wales-based indie Cardiff Productions has changed the structure of its senior management team, with co-founder and co-MD Narinder Minhas becoming CEO of the company.

In addition, Minhas’s fellow co-founder Pat Younge has moved from co-MD to non-executive director. Under his new remit, Younge will concentrate on company strategy and developing his growing portfolio of external commitments.

Launched in 2020, Cardiff Productions is part of Channel 4’s Indie Accelerator scheme and is supported by the BBC’s Small Indie Fund. Its titles include BBC show Tan France: Beauty & the Bleach, travelogue Britain’s Beautiful Rivers for Channel 4 and Moments that Shaped Queer Black Britain for BET UK.

Minhas said: “We’ve got a hugely talented Welsh team and have recently experienced significant growth, with wide-ranging interest in our approach to making bold, diverse programming.

“Now is the perfect time for us to focus on the strategic development of the company. Pat will use his experience and insight to help shape the company’s strategy, and I’m excited to be working with him in this new capacity.”

Younge added: “We are part of a flourishing global content industry and I’m excited to be helping Cardiff Productions spread its wings while, at the same time, spreading mine with a growing range of current and future external collaborations.

“Narinder has been the creative driving force behind the company for some time, so I am thrilled to be making our change of roles official with this announcement. Cardiff Productions is delivering some really provocative and innovative programming, the development pipeline is strong and creatively the team is on fire. I’m excited I can continue to make a contribution to the company’s success in this new role.”