Canadian execs Weiske, Campbell set to launch FAST channel network JOIN TV

JOIN TV Network, a new FAST channel company led by Canadian entertainment veterans Warren Campbell and Gordon Weiske, is set to launch at the start of next year.

The Toronto-headquartered company said it has already secured thousands of hours of programming through deals with various content providers.

Set to go live on January 1, 2023, the FAST network will feature multiple channels dedicated separately to fashion, travel, music, documentary, animation, indigenous stories, LGBTQ2S+ programming, world sports and crypto news.

JOIN TV (which stands for Just One Incredible Network) said it will be available globally and plans to start producing original projects for additional JOIN TV channels that will be launched in the months following the network’s official launch.

As the number of streaming services – and the cost of subscribing to each – has grown, the crop of ad-supported and ad-light offerings has grown. JOIN TV said it plans to tap into that growing market with an offering that can appeal to audiences globally, citing estimates that there are already more than one billion smart TVs that support FAST channel apps. It also cited data stating that the streaming ad market will have eclipsed the traditional linear ad market by 2025.

The company was founded by Campbell and Weiske along with several other TV, film and distribution experts.