Cake promotes Ciara Breslin, hires Martha Sepulveda for development role

London-based children’s entertainment company Cake has promoted Ciara Breslin to senior VP of production and hired Martha Sepulveda as senior development executive.

Breslin was previously VP of production having joined Cake in 2020 as a producer on African girl superhero series Mama K’s Team 4 for Netflix.

She has over 25 years’ experience in animation and children’s TV, managing animated series and features for studios around the world including MTV Animation, Hahn Film in Berlin and Caligari Film in Munich.

In her new role, Breslin will drive Cake’s slate of coproductions as well as overseeing ongoing and future production partnerships.

Sepulveda has over 15 years’ international experience in kids’ media development and production, working with Canadian companies including Sinking Ship Entertainment, Breakthrough Entertainment and, most recently, 9 Story.

At Cake, she will lead the creative development on a number of shows on the company’s slate with creators from around the world, particularly those in North and South America.