C5 unearths Imperial War Museum secrets

ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a six-part factual series going behind the scenes at the Imperial War Museum.

UK indie Spring Films is producing Secrets of Imperial War Museums, looking at its archive of more than 30 million objects and 50,000 hours of film covering conflicts from the First World War to Afghanistan and Iraq.

In addition, the series will capture the final months of development of two new groundbreaking galleries at IWM London, the Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries scheduled to open this autumn, and the reopening of HMS Belfast on the River Thames.

The series was co-executive produced and developed by the multi award-winning team Kathy Myers and Richard Melman. The series editor is Chris Parkin who has made a number of series for Channel 5 including Inside The National Trust and Around The World by Train, as well as Inside The Factory for BBC2.

Secrets of Imperial War Museums was commissioned by Guy Davies, commissioning editor for factual at C5. Blue Ant International is handling global sales.