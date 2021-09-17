Please wait...
C5 goes back to Elephant Hospital

Wildlife show Elephant Hospital

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has greenlit four further episodes of wildlife show Elephant Hospital.

Produced by All3Media’s Maverick Television and Motion Content Group, the extra episodes will see expert Dr Paul O’Donoghue return to Thailand’s largest hospital devoted solely to treating elephants.

Ruth Lawes 17-09-2021 ©C21Media

