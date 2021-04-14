Blue Ant partners Surviving R Kelly producer

Blue Ant Studios, the production arm of Canada’s Blue Ant Media, has sealed a development deal with Surviving R Kelly producer Tamra Simmons.

Simmons will work with Blue Ant Studios to identify and develop a slate of unscripted projects, with details to be announced in the coming months.

Her previous credits as a producer includes docuseries Surviving R Kelly, Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop: LA and Mary Mary.

Simmons is also the resident executive producer at LA Productions and CEO of her Atlanta-based firm The Tamra Simmons Brand Agency, which specialises in talent partnerships, brand development and television and film development for its clients internationally.

Laura Michalchyshyn, co-president of Blue Ant Studios, said: “Tamra’s work has so much heart, and her relationships with diverse talent and storytellers are impressive.”

Simmons said: “The content we consume shapes our minds, drives our decisions and informs our outlook on the world. It is imperative that our content options provoke our thoughts and remove us from our homogeneous bubbles, thereby giving us a true reflection of the world.

“I’m excited to partner with Blue Ant Studios because I’m confident that our synergy will do more than just give audiences something else that’s just like everything else to watch. We will produce diverse, intriguing and unique television that will leave a memorable and lasting imprint.”