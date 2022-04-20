Please wait...
Blue Ant Media, CBC, BBC America shop for factual at Flame Distribution

Blue Ant acquired Unsolved for CrimeTime and TotalCrime

BBC America and Canada’s Blue Ant Media and the CBC have each picked up factual shows from Flame Distribution.

Blue Ant Media has licensed Family Court Murders (4×60’), For Love or Money (5×45’), Unsolved (10×45’) and seasons one to four of Taken (52×30’) for its FAST channels CrimeTime in Canada and TotalCrime in the US.

It has also acquired single docs ETOA – A Kokoda Track History, Titanic’s Tragic Twin: The Britannic Disaster, Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America and Fidel Castro: An Unauthorised Biography, as well as three-part docuseries Scotch! The Story of Whisky.

Canadian public broadcaster the CBC has licensed a package for its streaming service CBC Gem, including Outback Rabbis, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing & Wild Cooking and Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness. It has also taken Hitler’s Secret Bomb for its Documentary Channel.

Finally, BBC America has acquired Life in Colour with David Attenborough (3×40’) plus the 45-minute making-of special.

Karolina Kaminska 20-04-2022 ©C21Media

