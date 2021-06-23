BFI names UK Global Screen Fund head

The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed former All3Media exec Denitsa Yordanova as the head of its recently launched UK Global Screen Fund.

Yordanova will lead the team promoting, delivering and growing the pilot fund as it engages with the industry across the UK to support independent screen content to compete effectively on the international market.

Reporting to Neil Peplow, BFI director of industry and international affairs, she will work closely with the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

Starting work on July 12, Yordanova joins from All3Media, where she was exec VP of corporate development. In that role, she was responsible for corporate acquisitions, start-up and talent deal investments, and the development of the firm’s strategy.

Yordanova’s other previous positions include head of strategy and corporate development at Endemol Shine and VP of business development and investments at UK newspaper The Guardian.

Peplow said: “With the fund’s key objective of increasing the international export income and reach of UK screen content and business, Denitsa’s wealth of experience and background in commercial TV and media strategy, together with her passion for film, provides a perfect combination for this fund and its ambitions.”

Yordanova added: “This is a unique opportunity to make a difference to the UK screen sector at a time of great change as the sector adapts to the impact of Covid-19 and a new global perspective. I am humbled and honoured to take on this role and be able to support talented UK creatives working in film, TV, animation, documentary and interactive narrative games, across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to achieve their full potential on the international stage.”