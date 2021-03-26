Please wait...
BET+ dances with Queen’s Men

ViacomCBS-owned, Tyler Perry-run US streamer BET+ has greenlit a drama series based in a male strip club for this summer.

Based on the novel Ladies Night by Christian Keyes, who also created the series, All the Queen’s Men is one of the first from the development division of Tyler Perry Studios (TPS).

The 10-part series tells the story of Madam Deville (Eva Marcille), who runs a male strip club and struggles to stay on the throne as more success leads to more problems.

Elon D Johnson is co-executive producer for the series for TPS, with the company’s Michelle Sneed exec producing along with series creator Keyes. Actress Kim Fields Morgan directed the first four episodes and is a consulting producer for the series.

Perry’s show Sistas was renewed by BET for a third season in January.

Oli Hammett 26-03-2021 ©C21Media

