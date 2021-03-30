Berg’s Film 44 signs Netflix deal

Peter Berg’s Film 44, the LA-based scripted prodco behind films such as Hancock starring Will Smith, has inked a first-look deal with Netflix to produce and direct live-action films and series.

The partnership comes after the success of Berg’s Spenser Confidential, which became one of the most watched films on the global streamer with 85 million members watching the Mark Wahlberg-starring movie in the first month.

Elsewhere on Netflix, it was announced last year that Berg will serve as executive producer and direct all episodes of the limited series Painkiller, a new scripted drama about the origins of the opioid crisis.

The filmmaker is also currently developing The Colonel’s Wife which he will write, direct and produce, as well as directing a feature documentary on popstar and businesswoman Rihanna for Amazon.

Under Film 44, Berg has written and directed numerous feature films including The Rundown, The Kingdom, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Friday Night Lights, which he also adapted for NBC.

Additionally, Berg served as executive producer and director of two HBO series, The Leftovers and Ballers.

Through Film 45 and Film 47, his non-scripted entertainment, and commercial and branded entertainment banners Berg has helmed projects ranging from Super Bowl adverts to docuseries including Beyond The Lights and The Keepers, both for Netflix.

Berg’s branded clients include the NFL, Verizon, Microsoft, Blue Origin, Ford, Frito Lay and The United States Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines.

Brian Wright, head of overall deals, Netflix, said: “Pete Berg has created iconic television. Authentic, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix.”

Tendo Nagenda, VP of Netflix Film, said: “Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us. He can put a fresh spin on classic and beloved characters like he did with Spenser Confidential, as well as find and tell original stories that entertain the world.”