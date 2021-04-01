BBC tunes into Curious Winehouse doc

BBC2 and BBC Music in the UK have commissioned a feature doc celebrating the life of Amy Winehouse as part of its commemoration of 10 years since the singer’s death.

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On (w/t) will be produced by London prodco Curious Films and directed by Marina Parker.

Curious recently made Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death, another commemorative doc, for the UK’s Channel 4.

The story is mainly told by Winehouse’s mother Janis, who is attempting to preserve her memories of her daughter as she loses them to multiple sclerosis.

The one-hour special will be shown on BBC2, exec produced by Curious Films co-founders Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell.