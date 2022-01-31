Bavaria Filmproduction’s Habermaier joins Windlight as production chief

ITV Studios-owned Munich-based scripted prodco Windlight Pictures has hired Andreas Habermaier as head of production.

Habermaier was most recently head of production at Bavaria Filmproduction in Munich, overseeing the production of Enfant Terrible, Confessions of Felix Krull and The Privilege for Netflix, among other projects.

Prior to that, he spent 30 years working in Cologne, where he was the line producer on several Tatort TV movies and cinema films such as Schneeland, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Windlight Pictures was launched last year by ITV Studios and former Bavaria Fiction executive producer Moritz Polter. Last summer, the prodco announced the addition of Bavaria execs Simone Ruff and Georg Hoss to the team.

Polter, MD of Windlight Pictures, said: “We are planning to start shooting our first project this year and are delighted that we were able to sign Andreas Habermaier as head of production. Andreas has extensive experience in all areas of production and has realised many outstanding television and cinema projects.”