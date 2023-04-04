Australia’s SBS On Demand acquires quirky Finnish spy drama Stop Nyqvist

SBS Australia has acquired Finnish pubcaster YLE’s dark spy comedy series Stop Nyqvist, which will stream on the SBS On Demand Platform.

Stop Nyqvist consists of eight episodes and is produced in-house by YLE Drama.

“SBS On Demand is really excited for Stop Nyqvist to join our growing offering of world-class drama. We love the Finnish sense of humour at the centre of this spy comedy, and we are sure our audiences will be surprised and delighted by this hilarious espionage with a twisted tale,” SBS On Demand channel manager Haidee Ireland told C21.

The plot focuses on Aleksis Nyqvist, an intern at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is pushed to the head of Finland’s newly founded secret service when a suitable dummy is needed for the position. However, Nyqvist identifies with his role too well and accidentally causes a security political crisis – and soon Helsinki is swarming with secret agents.

“Stop Nyqvist is a unique series about the chaos of war in the world today with a touch of humour on the absurdity of the times we live in, told through the most moving and intriguing characters,” Maria Kivinen, sales manager at YLE, told C21.

The series is directed by Juha Lankinen and scripted by Teemu Kaskinen.