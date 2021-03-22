Asia Pacific OTT to double by 2026

Revenue from OTT platforms in Asia Pacific will almost double between 2020 and 2026, according to UK analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The Asia Pacific OTT TV & Video Forecasts report, which covers 22 countries in the region, predicts that OTT revenue will increase by 90% to US$54bn in 2026 from US $29bn in 2020.

Revenue from both AVoD and SVoD platforms will double between 2020 and 2026 to US$22bn and US$28bn, respectively.

China will see the biggest growth, with OTT revenue rising to US$23.8bn in 2026 from US$15.5bn in 2020, followed by India where revenue will grow to US$6.7bn from US$2.0bn. The third biggest growth in revenue will be in Japan, with figures rising to US$9.2bn from US$4.7bn.

South Korea will see growth in OTT revenue to US$4.9bn from US$2.2bn, while revenue in Australia will rise to US$3.7bn from US$2.0bn.

Other countries will experience a combined increase in OTT revenue to US$5.6bn in 2026, from US$2.2bn in 2020.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “China will account for 44% of the region’s revenue by 2026, down from 54% in 2020 as other countries catch up. China will add US$5bn in AVoD revenue between 2020 and 2026, with SVoD bringing in an extra US$3bn.”