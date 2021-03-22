Asia Pacific OTT to double by 2026

- Home
Revenue from OTT platforms in Asia Pacific will almost double between 2020 and 2026, according to UK analyst firm Digital TV Research.
The Asia Pacific OTT TV & Video Forecasts report, which covers 22 countries in the region, predicts that OTT revenue will increase by 90% to US$54bn in 2026 from US $29bn in 2020.
Revenue from both AVoD and SVoD platforms will double between 2020 and 2026 to US$22bn and US$28bn, respectively.
China will see the biggest growth, with OTT revenue rising to US$23.8bn in 2026 from US$15.5bn in 2020, followed by India where revenue will grow to US$6.7bn from US$2.0bn. The third biggest growth in revenue will be in Japan, with figures rising to US$9.2bn from US$4.7bn.
South Korea will see growth in OTT revenue to US$4.9bn from US$2.2bn, while revenue in Australia will rise to US$3.7bn from US$2.0bn.
Other countries will experience a combined increase in OTT revenue to US$5.6bn in 2026, from US$2.2bn in 2020.
Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “China will account for 44% of the region’s revenue by 2026, down from 54% in 2020 as other countries catch up. China will add US$5bn in AVoD revenue between 2020 and 2026, with SVoD bringing in an extra US$3bn.”